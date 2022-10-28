Felony assault
the Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old Ludington woman for felony assault after responding to an incident at 6:23 p.m., Thursday, on South Wildwood Drive in Amber Township. Deputies state she allegedly threatened a male with a knife. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 46-year-old Muskegon man on a warrant at 9:01 p.m., Thursday, after responding to a disturbance at 9:01 p.m., Thursday, on South Wildwood Drive in Amber Township. The warrant alleged failing to appear in Muskegon County court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash at 11:35 a.m., Thursday, on Meisenheimer Road east of Stiles Road in Riverton Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to six car-deer crashes Thursday without injury:
• At 7:15 a.m., on Jebavy Drive south of Dewey Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 7:35 a.m., on Quarterline Road south of Koenig Road in Grant Township;
• At 9:30 a.m., on U.S. 31 south of Sauble Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 6:50 p.m., on Custer Road north of Millerton Road in Sherman Township;
• At 7:19 p.m., on Scottville Road south of Conrad Road in Custer Road in Custer Township;
• At 8:20 p.m., on Scottville Road north of Conrad Road in Custer Township.