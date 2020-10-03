Resisting, opposing officer, carrying concealed weapon
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 29-year-old Ludington man on charges of driving with a suspended operator’s license, resisting and opposing a police officer, and carrying a concealed weapon following a traffic stop at 7:20 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of E. Danaher Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 23-year-old Muskegon man on a warrant for failing to appear in court after a traffic stop at 10 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Lincoln Street. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 45-year-old Shelby man for driving on a suspended operator’s license, second offense; having an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and not having any insurance on his vehicle following a traffic stop following a traffic stop at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Oceana Drive and M-120 in Shelby Township.
Unreturned property
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office forwarded a report to the prosecutor’s office to seek charges against an individual that failed to return rental property. Deputies were called to a business at 9:48 a.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township after the owner stated the individual failed to return a generator.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 3:50 a.m. on U.S. 31 north of Forest Trail Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 6:50 a.m. on Stiles Road south of Jagger Road in Amber Township;
• At 6:30 p.m. on Chavez Road west of Brye Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 10:45 p.m. on U.S. 10 east of Tuttle Road in Custer Township.