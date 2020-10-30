Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 25-year-old Ludington man on two warrants, one out of Mason County and the other from Manistee County, at 5:41 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Danaher Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Resisting an officer
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 29-year-old Ludington man on two counts of resisting and opposing a police officer following an alleged incident at 12:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block of 10th Street in Hamlin Township. Troopers responded to a complaint of an unconscious man at the time. Troopers were able to revive the man, and while attempting to take him for a health examination, he allegedly resisted the troopers. He was then arrested and lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Hit and run crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a hit-and-run two-vehicle crash without injury at 6:28 p.m. Wednesday on Jagger Road east of Lakeshore Drive in Hamlin Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 6:41 a.m. on U.S. 31 north of Freeman Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 8:38 a.m. on U.S. 10 west of Stiles Road in Amber Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday in Oceana County:
• At 8 a.m. near the intersection of 192nd Avenue and Scout Road in Newfield Township;
• At 12:27 p.m. on M-120 near 124th Street in Ferry Township.