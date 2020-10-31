Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 25-year-old Ludington man on outstanding warrants by Ludington City Police after responding to a report of an unwanted individual at 5:39 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Danaher Street at 5:39 a.m.. Upon investigation police found that he had warrants for a probation violation and contempt of court. He was taken into custody and lodged at the Mason County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 37-year-old Hesperia man on a charge of domestic violence after being called 2 p.m. Thursday to an incident at an residence in the 3100 block of Loop Road in Shelby Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Possession of controlled substance
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 30-year-old Ludington woman for possession of a controlled substance, driving without a license and not having insurance on her vehicle after a traffic stop at 10:50 a.m. Thursday on Tyler Road near 176th Avenue in Leavitt Township. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported larceny of two lawnmowers from a property after being called at 1:08 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of North Benson Road in Branch Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s office is investigating a report of a hit-and-run crash reported at 4:45 p.m. Thursday on Johnson Road west of Meyers Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of a gas drive-off of $21.77 at 11:22 a.m. Thursday at the Airport Shell Station in the 5400 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to eight car-deer crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 4:20 a.m. on Free Soil Road east of Trufant Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 5:30 a.m. on U.S. 31 freeway south of U.S. 10 in Amber Township;
• At 8:11 a.m. on Fountain Road west of Darr Road in Sherman Township;
• At 8:15 a.m. on Sugar Grove Road west of Custer Road in Sherman Township;
• At 8:37 a.m. on Chauvez Road west of Benedict Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 7:30 p.m. on Pere Marquette Highway south of Hesslund Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 8:37 p.m. on Brye Road north of First Street in Amber Township;
• At 8:41 p.m. on U.S. 10 west of Poplar Road in Custer Township.