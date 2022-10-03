Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 43-year-old Detroit man on four warrants following a traffic stop at 10:55 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 10 near Nelson Road. The man was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 38-year-old Detroit woman. The warrants allege failing to pay child support in Kent County. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail. The woman was cited for driving with a suspended license.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 62-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 10:04 p.m., Saturday, in the 300 block of North Rowe Street. The warrant from Lake County alleges failing to appear in court on a charge of criminal sexual conduct third degree. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 20-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 8:55 p.m., Sunday, at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Bryant Road. The warrant from 79th District Court alleges failing to appear in court on a charge of harboring a runaway. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 62-year-old Mears man after responding to an incident at 11 a.m., Friday, in the 3500 block of Ridge Road in Golden Township. Troopers arrested the man for an alleged assault and a warrant alleging failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 35-year-old Fountain man on two warrants at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, in the 4800 block of North Cleveland Street in the Village of Fountain. One warrant from Muskegon County alleges failing to appear in court. The other warrant from Mason County alleges possession of drugs. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Resisting and opposing
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 79-year-old Ludington man for resisting and opposing an officer following a traffic stop at 4:13 p.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Neil Street in Hamlin Township. The man was initially stopped and cited for driving with a suspended license. The man allegedly refused to exit his vehicle during the traffic stop, leading to the resisting charge. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 39-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 7:57 p.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Nelson Road and Barton Street.
Breaking and entering
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of breaking and entering at 1:53 p.m., Friday, in the 5100 block of South Scottville Road in Eden Township. Deputies state the complainant reported they think a person they know broke into the residence.
Assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a charge of assault following an investigation that began at 12:14 p.m., Sunday, in the 300 block of North Taylor Road in Branch Township.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas drive-off it received at 4:32 p.m., Friday, in the 100 block of East State Street in Scottville. An unknown person left without paying $130.88 in gasoline.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a seven-vehicle crash at 2:40 p.m., Friday, in the parking lot of Meijer in the 3900 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township. Deputies state an 84-year-old Mears man was behind the wheel of one of the vehicles when his foot became stuck under the brake pedal causing him to hit the gas pedal. His vehicle struck a handicapped parking sing and six other vehicles — five of which were parked. He was treated at the scene by Life EMS and released. There were no other injuries.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-car crash with minor injuries at 5:27 p.m., Friday, on State Street west of Main Street in the City of Scottville. A 73-year-old Jenison man received minor injuries as his vehicle was rear-ended. He was treated at the scene by Life EMS and released.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 12:22 p.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 east of Brye Road in Amber Township;
• At 2:24 p.m., Saturday, for a two-vehicle crash, U.S. 10 and Brye Road in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to six car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 5:41 p.m., Friday, on Lakeshore Drive north of Jagger Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 11:49 p.m., Friday, on Scottville Road north of Kinney Road in Eden Township;
• At 3:16 a.m., Saturday, on U.S. 31 north of Johnson Road in Amber Township;
• At 8:11 a.m., Saturday, on U.S. 10 west of Main Street in the Village of Custer;
• At 6:35 p.m., Saturday, on Jebavy Road north of Bryant Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 5:30 a.m., Sunday, on U.S. 31 south of Fountain Road in Sherman Township.