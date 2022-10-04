Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas drive-off it received at 4:05 p.m., Monday, at the Ludington EZ Mart in the 5900 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. An unknown individual left without paying for $10.01 in gasoline.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 11:40 a.m., Monday, in the 5900 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 7:15 a.m., on Stiles Road north of Groth Road in Victory Township;
• At 9:09 a.m., on Townline Road west of Quarterline Road in Victory Township;
• At 5:13 p.m., on Lakeshore Drive and Lake Street in the City of Ludington.