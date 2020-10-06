‘Super drunk’ arrest made
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 50-year-old Bay City man on a charge of being “super drunk” following a traffic stop at 1:51 a.m. Saturday on Pere Marquette Highway near First Street in Pere Marquette Township. The man allegedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or greater. He was lodged at the Mason County Jail.
Domestic violence, bond violation
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 38-year-old Rothbury man after he allegedly violated a condition of his bond after being called to a location at 2:55 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of East Wilkie Road in Ottawa Township. A 37-year-old Muskegon woman called 911 after the man went to the location, and troopers forwarded paperwork to the Oceana County Prosecutor’s Office seeking charges of domestic violence. The alleged bond violation is because the woman has a restraining order against the man.
Injury accident
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an injured Shelby Township man at 5:35 p.m. Sunday at the Hamlin Lake boat launch near the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Robert Street in Hamlin Township. His vehicle ran over his own legs. He was transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital by Life EMS for non-life threatening injuries.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a single-vehicle injury accident 12:16 p.m. Saturday at the Silver Lake Sand Dunes area that involved a 23-year-old Greenville man. The man transported himself to Lakeshore Hospital in Shelby where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Disorderly person
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 27-year-old Lake Isabella man for being a disorderly person, public intoxication after responding to an incident at 4:09 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Ludington Avenue.
License plate stolen
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen license plate at 3:20 p.m. Saturday at Meijer in the 3900 block of West U.S. 1 in Amber Township. A Scottville woman reported that while she was in the store, the plate was switched with another plate. Her Michigan license plate is AKS775. The plate put on her vehicle was reported stolen from the Detroit area. Deputies are continuing their investigation.
Parole violation, warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 38-year-old Hesperia man for a probation violation and a warrant with both citing an alleged possession of marijuana after a traffic stop at 2:54 p.m. Sunday on Garfield Road and 180th Avenue in Newfield Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 25-year-old Hastings woman on a warrant issued from 56th District Court in Hastings following a traffic stop at 7:51 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Harrison Street. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving while license suspended
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 49-year-old Ludington man on a charge of driving with a suspended license, second or subsequent offense, following a traffic stop at 8:26 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Mitchell and Clark streets. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 42-year-old Muskegon man on a charge of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 11:54 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Madison and First streets. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 35-year-old Allendale man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 1:03 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 31 near Oceana Drive in Grant Township.
Driving without license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 22-year-old Ludington man for driving without a license after a traffic stop at 1:02 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Danaher and Lavinia streets.
Violating driving restrictions
The Ludington Police Department cited a 23-year-old Ludington man for violating his license restrictions after a traffic stop at 2 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of James and Melendy streets.
Vehicle crashes
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to six vehicle crashes over the weekend, all of which were without injury.
• At 5:58 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 10 east of Meyers Road in Amber Township.
• At 8 a.m. Saturday for a two-vehicle crash on Bryant Road and Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 2:08 p.m. Saturday for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 at the Brye Road intersection in Amber Township;
• At 3:07 p.m. Saturday for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 north of Decker Road in Sherman Township;
• At 4:03 p.m. Saturday at the State and Main streets intersection in the Village of Custer;
• At 2:06 p.m. Sunday for a one-vehicle crash on Quarterline Road south of Nurnberg Road in Grant Township.
Car-bear
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-bear crash at 6:43 a.m. Friday on Fountain Road east of Stephens Road in Sherman Township. The bear died as a result of the crash.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to several car-deer crashes over the weekend:
• At 7:52 a.m. Friday on Townline Road west of Quarterline Road in Victory Township;
• At 6:15 a.m. Sunday on Pere Marquette Highway north of Conrad Road in Pere Marquette Highway;
• At 7:09 a.m. Saturday on Pere Marquette Highway south of Iris Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 5:47 p.m. Sunday on Hawley Road east of Morton Road in Riverton Township;
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to several more car-deer accidents.
• At 3:15 a.m Friday on Masten Road near Hawley Road in Logan Township;
• At 8 a.m. Friday on Winston Road near 100th Avenue in Grant Township;
• At 6:49 p.m. Friday at the Custer and Johnson roads intersection in Custer Township;
• At 8:03 p.m. Friday on U.S. 31 near Shelby Road in Shelby Township;
• At 8:15 a.m. Saturday on Free Soil Road near Darr Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 8:07 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 31 near Free Soil Road in Grant Township.
• At 7:41 p.m. Sunday Railroad Drive near Harrison Road in Pentwater Township.