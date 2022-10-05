Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 55-year-old Ludington man on two warrants at 9:55 p.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of Delia Street and Ludington Avenue. The warrants allege malicious destruction of property and possession of methamphetamines. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department picked up a jail inmate transfer from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office and the Manistee County Jail of a 46-year-old Manistee man at 7 a.m., Tuesday. The man had a warrant for his arrest from 79th District Court alleging stalking. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas drive-off reported at 6:08 a.m., Tuesday, in the 400 block of East U.S. 10 in Custer Township. An unknown person left the Scottville EZ Mart without paying for $56.49 in gasoline.
Vehicle crash
The Ludington Police Department responded to a traffic crash in the early morning hours of Wednesday near the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Jackson Road. Officers closed Ludington Avenue near the intersection from 2 to 7 a.m., Wednesday, to investigate crash. Ludington Interim Police Chief Steve Wietrzykowski stated there were no injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 3:50 p.m., Tuesday, near the intersection of U.S. 10 and Main Street in the Village of Custer.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes Tuesday without injury:
• At 2:52 a.m., on U.S. 31 freeway north of Meisenheimer Road in Summit Township;
• At 5:20 a.m., on U.S. 31 freeway south of Conrad Road in Amber Township;
• At 11:27 p.m., on Jebavy Drive north of Fisher Road in Hamlin Township.