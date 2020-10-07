Assault, larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a larceny and an assault after being called at 11:41 p.m. Monday to the 6600 block of Basswood Drive in Hamlin Township. Deputies state the complainant in the case reported the theft of an undisclosed amount of cash and clothing items, and one subject punched another during the argument over the property. No injuries were reported.
Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 32-year-old Fountain man on a charge of domestic violence after responding to an incident at 7:40 p.m. Monday in the 6700 block of East Stolberg Road in Sheridan Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating under influence of liquor
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 59-year-old Kentwood man on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxicants, third offense, after a traffic stop at 3:07 p.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Fountain Road in Victory Township.
Driving without a license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 20-year-old Ludington man on a charge of driving without a license following a traffic stop at 3:10 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Dowland Street.
Car-deer
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Custer and Chauvez roads in Custer Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 4:30 a.m. Monday on U.S. 31 north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township.