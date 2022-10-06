Parole violation
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 43-year-old Whitehall man on a probation violation after responding to an incident at 1:48 a.m., Thursday, in the 7000 block of Driftwood Lane in Oceana County’s Grant Township.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant for the arrested of a 38-year-old Ludington woman for an allegation of retail fraud. Deputies responded to an incident at 6:51 p.m., Wednesday, at the Dollar General Store in the 5500 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without injury at 7:44 a.m., Wednesday, on Custer Road south of Chauvez Road in Eden Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 5:20 a.m., on Quarterline Road south of Forest Trail Road in Grant Township;
• At 7:30 a.m., on Quarterline Road south of Modjeski Road in Grant Township;
• At 7:47 a.m., on U.S. 31 south of Decker Road in Custer Township;
• At 6:05 p.m., on Quarterline Road south of Nurnberg Road in Grant Township.