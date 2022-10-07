Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 44-year-old Battle Creek man after responding to a single-vehicle crash at 9:04 p.m., Thursday, at the intersection of Walhalla Road and U.S. 10 in Branch Township. When deputies arrived, they indicated the man was passed out behind the wheel of the vehicle. After awakening, the man allegedly attempted to start the vehicle and drive away. A deputy intervened by reaching into the vehicle and putting it into park. Deputies state the man allegedly gave a fake name as he was being arrested for operating while intoxicated causing a crash, resisting and opposing an officer and driving on a suspended driver’s license. The man also had eight warrants for his arrest from a variety of agencies across the state. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic assault
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 30-year-old Ludington man for domestic assault and battery after responding to an incident at 6:33 p.m., Thursday, in the 500 block of North Lavinia Street. Officers indicate the victim, a 33-year-old woman, had a bloody lip and redness on her neck, but she did not seek medical attention. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 5:40 a.m., Chauvez Road west of Stiles Road in Riverton Township;
• At 7:25 a.m., Hansen Road west of U.S. 31 in Amber Township;
• At 7:46 p.m., U.S. 31 north of Hansen Road in Custer Township.