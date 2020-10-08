Home invasion, assault
Ludington Police Department is seeking a warrant for the arrest of a 43-year-old Ludington man for home invasion and assault and battery after being called at 5:12 p.m. Tuesday for an incident between two brothers at a home in the 800 block of East Loomis Street.
Carrying concealed weapon, disorderly conduct
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 32-year-old Irons woman on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct after being called to a report of a disturbance at 2:46 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Atkinson Drive. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest, providing false information
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 27-year-old Ludington woman for giving false information to a police officer following a traffic stop at 1:22 p.m. Tuesday on the U.S. 31 expressway near the Pere Marquette Highway exit in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies also found, after she gave them her proper name, that she had a criminal bench warrant from Manistee County for her arrest. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating under the influence, driving with suspended license, obstructing police
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 28-year-old Ludington man for operating under the influence of intoxicants, driving with a suspended license and obstructing police following a traffic stop at 10:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Ludington Avenue. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving while license suspended, warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 51-year-old Manistee man for driving on a suspended license and a warrant for contempt of court from Manistee County following a traffic stop at 12:11 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Jebavy Drive and Johnson Road in Pere Marquette Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 4:01 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Meyers Road in Amber Township. A 49-year-old Lander, Wyoming, man was transported by Life EMS to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital to be treated.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas drive-off at 5:33 p.m. Tuesday at the Scottville Shell Station in the City of Scottville. Deputies report $34.35 in gas was not paid for, and they continue their investigation.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injuries at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Lake Street in the City of Ludington.