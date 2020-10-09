Assault, carrying concealed weapon
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 27-year-old Ludington man on charges of aggravated assault and carrying a concealed weapon after being called to an incident at 3:17 p.m. Wednesday to the 600 block of East Melendy Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail. Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.
Operating while intoxicated, leaving scene of accident
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old Custer man for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants; leaving the scene of an accident, and not having a driver’s license after responding to a two-vehicle crash at 5:28 p.m. Wednesday on Fountain Road east of Stiles Road in Victory Township. Deputies state the vehicle the man was driving rear-ended a farm tractor as both were westbound on Fountain Road. After the collision, the man allegedly fled on foot. Deputies, with the assistance of the public, apprehended the man on Beyer Road east of Amber Road. The driver of the tractor received minor injuries according to deputies. He did not receive medical treatment for those injuries. The Custer man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 45-year-old Burton woman on a felony warrant from Davison Township in Genesee County following a traffic stop at 4:52 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Filer Street. She was also cited for driving with a suspended license.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 1:27 p.m. Wednesday on Stiles Road north of Manales Road in Victory Township;
• At 10 p.m. Wednesday on State Street west of Monroe Street in the Village of Custer.