Bond violation
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old Ludington woman for a bond violation at 7:20 p.m. Thursday. Deputies were called to a home in the 1900 block of North Lincoln Road for a disturbance. Among the people at the home was another woman who the 22-year-old was not to have contact with according to her bond conditions. The 22-year-old was lodged at the Mason County Jail.
Resisting and opposing an officer
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 33-year-old Ludington woman for resisting and opposing an officer at 9:13 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of West Lowell Street. Officers responded to a report of an assault and battery, and when officers placed the woman under arrest, she allegedly resisted. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 28-year-old Shelby man on a warrant at 7:55 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 31 near M-20 in Shelby Township. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 33-year-old Hesperia man on a warrant at 9 p.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of Skeels Road in Greenwood Township. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 7:14 a.m. on U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township;
• At 11:20 a.m. on Lincoln Road north of Mavis Road in Hamlin Township.