Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 12:33 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 10 east of Brye Road in Amber Township. A 83-year-old man and a 81-year-old woman, both of Hart, were transported by Life EMS to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Deputies state the man, who was driver, pulled into the path of an eastbound vehicle on U.S. 10.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 4:08 a.m. for a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 east of Dennis Road in Amber Township;
• At 2:55 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 west of Brye Road in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury on Wednesday:
• At 6:19 a.m. on Victory Drive west of Peterson Road in Victory Township;
• At 7:14 a.m. on U.S. 31 freeway north of the Pere Marquette Highway overpass in Summit Township;
• At 10:17 a.m. on Fountain Road west of Stiles Road in Victory Township.