Possession of methamphetamine
The Mason County Sheriff’s office arrested a 35-year-old Ludington man for possession of methamphatime and sought a warrant charging him with domestic violence following a 911 call of a disturbance at 5:10 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of West Dewey Road in Victory Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Possession of drugs
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 34-year-old White Cloud man for drug possession and cited him for driving on a suspended license following a traffic stop at 1:43 p.m. Friday on Lakeshore Drive near Bryant Road. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic violence, child abuse
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 40-year-old Muskegon man on charges of child abuse and domestic violence following an alleged incident at 9 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Deren Road in Summit Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating under the influence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 50-year-old Brighton man for operating under the influence of liquor following a traffic stop at 10:38 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Loomis and Roberts streets. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving without a license, leaving accident scene
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant for the arrest of a 42-year-old Oceana County man for driving without a license/never applied and for leaving the scene of an accident following an accident at 8:13 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Washington and Darr roads in Eden Township. Deputies were called there to investigate a vehicle that crashed into a ditch, and driver was not located at the scene. The office is continuing its investigation.
Assault
The Ludington Police Department responded to a report of an assault at 7:38 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Third Street. Officers say the investigation is closed because the victim did not want to press charges.
Probation violation
The Ludington Police Department assisted the Michigan Department of Corrections with an arrest of a 48-year-old Ludington man for a probation violation at 8 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Delia Street.
Driving without valid license, insurance
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 28-year-old Hesperia man for driving without a valid driver’s license and driving without insurance following a traffic stop at 12:52 a.m. Monday on 148th Avenue near Loop Road in Ferry Township.
Driving without license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 27-year-old Ludington man for driving without a license/never applied following a traffic stop at 2:16 a.m. Sunday on Pere Marquette Highway south of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Property damage
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of property damage at a home at 11:21 a.m. Sunday in the 6300 block of East U.S. 10 in Branch Township. Residents state windows were broken in the garage.
Vehicle crash
The Michigan State Police Hart Post investigated a two-car property damage accident without injuries at 1 p.m. Sunday at the U.S. 31 rest area near Meisenheimer Road in Summit Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury over the weekend:
• At 2:10 a.m. Friday on U.S. 31 north of Hansen Road in Custer Township;
• At 10:18 a.m. Friday on U.S. 31 freeway near the U.S. 31 crossover in Summit Township;
• At 5:31 p.m. Sunday on Lakeshore Drive south of Golfwood Drive in Hamlin Township.
The Michigan State Police responded to a car-deer crash at 9:52 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Chauvez and Brye roads in Riverton Township.