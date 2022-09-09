Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested an 81-year-old Walkerville man on a warrant following a traffic stop at 3 p.m., Wednesday, in the 700 block of North 76th Avenue in Village of Walkerville. The warrant alleged retail fraud, second degree. He was given a personal recognizance bond and released.
Driving without a license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 17-year-old Ludington girl for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 7:47 p.m., Thursday, on Nelson Road near Lawndale Street.
The Ludington Police Department cited a 49-year-old Ludington man for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 8:14 p.m., Thursday, on Ludington Avenue near Rowe Street.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 9:10 a.m., Thursday, on Amber Road north of Johnson Road in Amber Township.