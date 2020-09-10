Operating under the influence of intoxicants
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 60-year-old Indiana woman for operating under the influence of third offense following a traffic stop at 2:06 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Lakeshore Drive. The woman was also cited for having an open alcoholic beverage container in the vehicle. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 43-year-old Ludington on a warrant for a parole violation and a second warrant for failing to appear in court in Lake County at 1:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Ludington Avenue. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries at 2:29 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Freeman Road in Free Soil Township. A 46-year-old Ludington man was injured in the accident, but the extent of the injuries was not noted in the initial report.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday on Fountain Road west of U.S. 31 in Victory Township.