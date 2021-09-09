Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old Free Soil woman on a charge of domestic violence after responding to an incident at 1:04 p.m., Wednesday, in the 700 block of West Free Soil Road in Grant Township. There were not injuries in the incident. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 50-year-old Norton Shores man on a charge of possession of methamphetamines and driving with a suspended license, sixth offense, following a traffic stop at 8:10 a.m. Wednesday on the U.S. 31 freeway near the rest area in Summit Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Arrest after bond revoked
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 34-year-old Ludington man at 3:17 p.m, Wednesday, at the Mason County Courthouse at the request of officials of 79th District Court and after his bond was revoked. The report does not state what caused the bond to be revoked nor the original charges.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 6:25 a.m., on U.S. 10 east of Meyers Road in Amber Township.
• At 1:12 p.m., on Custer Road south of Millerton Road in Sherman Township.