Motorcycle-deer with injury
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle-deer crash with injury at 12:40 p.m., Thursday, on Lakeshore Drive near Chauvez Road in Pere Marquette Township. A 59-year-old New Era man received non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. He was transported by Life EMS to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
Vehicle crash with injury
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash with injury at 8:40 a.m., Thursday, on Morton Road south of Marrison Road in Riverton Township. A 28-year-old Ludington woman received non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. She was transported by Life EMS to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. Deputies state the woman lost control of her vehicle as she was driving south on Morton Road.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 44-year-old Manistee man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 8:08 a.m., Thursday, at the intersection of Quarterline and Hoague roads in Grant Township. The man has 18 previous arrests for the same charge. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department cited a 35-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 11 a.m., Thursday, at the intersection of Foster Street and Washington Avenue.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 58-year-old Ludington man at 9:49 a.m., Thursday, at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Madison Streets on a warrant issued by 79th District Court alleging failure to appear in court.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 31-year-old Ludington man at 3:11 p.m., Thursday, at the Mason County Courthouse on a warrant issued by 79th District Court alleging home invasion first degree.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash without injury at 2:34 p.m., Thursday, at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township.