Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 10:41 a.m. Wednesday on Pere Marquette Highway south of Wallace Drive in Pere Marquette Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash without injury at 10:46 p.m. Wednesday on Fountain Road east of Amber Road in Victory Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 7 a.m. on Custer Road north of Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township;
• At 7:09 a.m. on Townline Road east of Alexander Road in Victory Township;
• At 8:49 p.m. on U.S. 10 west of Reek Road in Custer Township.