Vehicle crash, driving while impaired
The Mason County Sheriff's Office arrested a 67-year-old Fountain man following a single-vehicle crash at 9:35 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Decker and Reek roads in Custer Township. The man suffered non-life threatening injuries following a rollover crash. When deputies investigated, it was found the man was allegedly operating while intoxicated. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Bond violation, resisting arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 24-year-old Ludington woman at 12:33 a.m. Monday following a bond violation and an additional charge of resisting a police officer in the 100 block of East Filer Street. Officers allege the woman was found to be consuming alcohol in violation of her bond conditions. Officers allege the woman kicked an officer and used her weight to prevent her arrest. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Possession of methamphetamine
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 26-year-old Mississippi man for possession of methamphetamines in the 5600 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Assault
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a report of an assault received at 3:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Mavis Road in Sherman Township. Troopers state the incident was between two Ludington women, ages 30 and 20.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 45-year-old McBain woman following a traffic stop at the intersection of First and Madison streets.
Driving without insurance
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 38-year-old cited a Muskegon woman for driving without insurance following a traffic stop at 5:40 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 31 near Shelby Road in Shelby.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle, hit-and-run crash without injury at 9:07 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of West Sugar Grove Road in Victory Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-tree crash without injury at 6:23 p.m. on Bruson Road north of Chauvez Road in Pere Marquette Townshipo.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury:
• At 7 a.m. Friday on U.S. 31 freeway near the Ludington rest area in Summit Township;
• At 6:21 p.m. Sunday on the U.S., 31 freeway near the Ludington rest area in Summit Township.