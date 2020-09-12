‘Super drunk’
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 26-year-old Texas man for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants with a high blood alcohol content following a traffic stop at 1:25 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North Franklin Street. The high blood alcohol content means he can be arrested under the state’s “super drunk” law if the level is 0.17 percent or higher. The department did not disclose the man’s blood alcohol content. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating under the influence of liquor
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 57-year-old Ludington man for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants third or subsequent offnese following a traffic stop at 8:24 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Staffon and Maple streets. It was his alleged seventh offense. He also was ticketed for driving on a suspended license second offense. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault at 10:50 a.m. Thursday at a residence in the 3000 block of East Decker Road in Sherman Township. The victim is a 61-year-old woman who allegedly was assaulted by a family members. The woman refused treatment at the scene. Deputies continue their investigation.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 35-year-old Ludington man on three warrants at 9:57 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North Delia Street. Each warrant was for failing to appear in 79th District Court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operaing without insurance
The Ludington Police Department cited a 27-year-old Scottville man for operating a motor vehicle without insurance following a traffic stop at 7:33 p.m. Thursday on Washington Avenue near Fitch Street.