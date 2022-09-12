Domestic violence, resisting and opposing officer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Hart man for domestic violence, interfering with a telecommunications device and resisting and opposing an officer following an incident at 10:33 p.m., Saturday, in the 5700 block of West Johnson Road in Pere Marquette Township. The suspect reportedly fled the scene and K-9 Diego and Deputy Ken Baum were called to track him. Baum and Diego located the man north of the residence. During the arrest, the suspected allegedly started struggling and resisting Baum, at which time the suspect was bit by Diego. The suspect was treated at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for a minor arm injury as a result of the bite and released. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail. The victim of the alleged assault in the incident was not injured.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 25-year-old Custer man on a warrant at 3:10 p.m., Sunday, on High Street in the Village of Custer. The warrant alleges an assault. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 39-year-old Grand Rapids man on a warrant at 11:45 p.m., Saturday, in the 300 block of North Delia Street. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court on a charge of domestic assault and battery. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant for the arrest of an individual for domestic violence after responding to an incident at 11:40 p.m., Saturday, at a residence near the intersection of LaSalle and Forest Trail roads in Grant Township.
Harassment
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of harassment at 6:13 p.m., Friday, at a residence on Thomas Street in the City of Scottville. The complainant stated an individual threw nails and screws into the driveway and behind a vehicle.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny at 7:51 a.m., Saturday, on Solberg Road near 30th Street in Sheridan Township. The complainant stated a chainsaw was taken from the location.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 3 p.m., Saturday, for a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 west of Dennis Road in Amber Township;
• At 8:58 p.m., Saturday, on for a two-vehicle crash on Jagger Road and Ridge View Court in Hamlin Township.