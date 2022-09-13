Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 9:11 a.m., Monday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway. A 47-year-old Ludington man received minor injuries in the crash. Deputies state he suffered a medical emergency which caused him to strike a pole and a parked vehicle. He was transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for treatment.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 1:07 p.m., Monday, on U.S. 10 west of Meyers Road. A 81-year-old Ludington man received minor injuries when the vehicle he was in collided with a vehicle pulled out of a private drive and into his path. No one sought medical treatment.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without injuries at 4:02 p.m., Monday, on U.S. 10 east of Brye Road in Amber Township.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 23-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license first offense after a traffic stop at 8:03 a.m., Monday, on U.S. 10 west of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vandalism
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of vandalism it received at 6:36 a.m., Monday, in the 5000 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. A back window of a vehicle was broken out.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash at 5:08 p.m., Monday, on Chauvez Road east of Brye Road in Riverton Township.