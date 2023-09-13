Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 48-year-old Scottville man on a warrant at 8:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Main Street in the City of Scottville. The warrant alleged failing to appear in Mason County Friend of the Court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 35-year-old Scottville woman on a warrant at 9 p.m. in the 200 block of West Fifth Street in the City of Scottville. The warrant alleged simple assault. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 37-year-old Custer man on a warrant Tuesday. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 50-year-old St. John’s woman on a warrant at 12:17 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Hawley and Newfield roads in Newfield Township. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Vandalism
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of vandalism at 12:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 5600 block of North Tyndall Road in Sheridan Township. A mailbox was damaged.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash without injury at 8:08 p.m. on the U.S. 31 freeway south of the Ludington rest area in Summit Township.