Strangulation assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old Ludington man on a charge of assault by strangulation after deputies were called to an incident at 2:02 p.m., Friday, in the 1500 block of North Dennis Road in Amber Township. A neighbor called in the report where the alleged victim, a 63-year-old Ludington man, received minor injuries and was treated and released by Life EMS. The 58-year-old Ludington man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while impaired
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 38-year-old Ludington man for driving while impaired second offense and driving with a suspended license first offense after a traffic stop at 1:27 a.m., Saturday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Amber Road in Amber Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Bond violation
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 39-year-old Ludington man for violating the conditions of his bond at 1:46 p.m., Sunday, in the 700 block of North Washington Avenue.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 40-year-old Ludington man on a warrant after he was located at 10:57 a.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Ludington and Rath avenues. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court on a charge of operating a vehicle without insurance.
Vandalism
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of vandalism at 11:23 a.m., Sunday, in the 1500 block of West Countyline Road in Grant Township. The report indicated a vehicle was spray-painted and the tires were punctured.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to several vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 2:51 p.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 west of the U.S. 31 expressway;
• At 11:20 a.m., Saturday, for a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. 31 and U.S. 10 in Amber Township;
• At 11:23 a.m., Saturday, for a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Quarterline Road south of Countyline Road in Grant Township;
• At 11:55 a.m., Sunday, for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 north of U.S. 10 in Amber Township;
• At 8:53 p.m., Sunday, for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 south of Millerton Road in Sherman Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 8:51 p.m., Friday, on Townline Road west of Quarterline Road in Victory Township;
• At 3:02 p.m., Sunday, on Fountain Road west of Anderson Road in Victory Township.