Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 4:24 p.m., Tuesday, on U.S. 10 west of Independence Lane in Amber Township. A Ludington Mass Transit Authority bus was rear-ended by another vehicle. Two passengers on the bus, a 54-year-old Scottville woman and a 46-year-old Scottville woman, were injured. They were taken to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital by Life EMS. The bus slowed to turn right when it was struck. There were two other passengers on the bus at the time of the crash. No one else was injured, deputies state.