Assault
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 53-year-old Hart man on a domestic assault and battery after being called for an incident at 2:44 p.m. in the 300 block of Hart Street in the City of Hart. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 49-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 10:45 a.m. on Oceana Drive near 66th Avenue in Weare Township. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 7 a.m. on Decker Road east of Custer Road in Custer Township;
• At 10:54 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive south of Killdeer Road in Hamlin Township.