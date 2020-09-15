Domestic violence
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 31-year-old Hesperia man on a charge of domestic violence after being called to a residence at 12:32 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of 160th Avenue in Newfield Township. The man was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department is seeking a warrant for the arrest of a 32-year-old Ludington man on a charge of domestic violence after being called to an incident at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Second Street.
Disorderly person
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 35-year-old Ludington man on a charge of disorderly person/disturbing the peace after being called at 10 a.m. Sunday to the 300 block of East Second Street. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested at 56-year-old Custer man on two warrants from Marquette County at a residence at 3:56 p.m. on Wilson Road in Custer Township. One warrant charges him with false pretenses with intent to defraud more than $100,000, and a second warrant is for larceny by conversion more than $20,000. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail awaiting pick-up by Marquette County authorities.
Vehicle crash, OUIL
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 30-year-old Shelby man for operating under the influence of intoxicants after responding to a single-vehicle crash at 8:10 p.m. Friday at the intersectoin of 72nd Avenue and Baseline Road in Shelby Township. He was taken to Hackley Hospital in Muskegon for treatment before being released and lodged at the Oceana County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 20-year-old Manistee man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 1:01 p.m. Friday on U.S. 31 near Townline Road in Victory Township.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two complaints of a larceny from the weekend:
• At 2:35 p.m. Friday in the 6000 block of Maple Road in Hamlin Township where a Tarurs .38 revolver was reportedly stolen from a parked vehicle;
• At 6:46 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of West Countyline Road in Grant Township where packages were reportedly stolen from the porch of a home.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injuries over the weekend:
• At 5 p.m. Friday for a one-vehicle crash on Campbell Road north of Dewey Road in Sheridan Township;
• At 4 a.m. Saturday for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 10 and U.S. 31 in Amber Township.
Car-animal
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-fox accident at 11:50 p.m. Friday on U.S. 10 west of U.S. 31 in Amber Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injuries over the weekend:
• At 7 a.m. Friday on Sugar Grove Road west of Darr Road in Sherman Township;
• At 8:12 p.m. Friday on Millerton Road east of Reek Road in Sherman Township;
• At 6:53 a.m. Sunday on Sugar Grove Road east of U.S. 31 in Sherman Township;
• At 8:52 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Hansen Road in Custer Township.
Indecent exposure
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a complaint of indecent exposure at 6:07 p.m. Sunday at the Little Point Sable Lighthouse. Troopers state no arrests were made, but the say a 41-year-old Ann Arobr man was reportedly naked.