Warrant request
The Ludington Police Department is seeking a warrant for the arrest of a 33-year-old Lincoln Park man on two charges following a traffic stop at the intersection of Rowe and Court streets at 2:22 a.m. Tuesday. Police are requesting the warrant through the Mason County Prosecutor’s office on charges of driving with a suspended operator’s license and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
Driving without a license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 29-year-old Ludington man for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 3 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Court and Delia streets.
Trespassing
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a complaint of trespassing at 11 a.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Progressive Drive in Pere Marquette Township. No arrests were made.