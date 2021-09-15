Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant after being called to a disturbance at 4:31 p.m., Tuesday, in the 1000 block of North U.S. 31 in Grant Township. The warrant was from the Manistee Police Department. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 10:44 a.m., Tuesday, on U.S. 10 west of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of Stiles and Manales roads in Victory Township.