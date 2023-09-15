Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 33-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 7:48 p.m. Thursday on the U.S. 31 expressway south of Pere Marquette Highway in Summit Township. The warrant alleges failing to appear in court. He was also cited for driving with a suspended license. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Trespassing
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the warrant for the arrest of a 40-year-old Ludington woman following an incident at 10 p.m. Thursday at the Ludington Walmart in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies state the woman entered the store after being served with a notice not to trespass there from the Michigan State Police Hart Post.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash without injuries at 5:03 p.m. Thursday on Jebavy Drive south of Hazelwood Drive in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash with out injury at 7:01 p.m. Thursday on Angling Road north of Manales Road in Victory Township.