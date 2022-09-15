Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 32-year-old Grand Rapids man on four warrants at 10:25 p.m., Wednesday, in the 3600 block of North Lakeshore Drive in Hamlin Township. The man had one warrant from the Ludington Police Department that alleged failure to appear in court for a sentencing. The remaining three warrants from Kent County allege contempt of court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating under influence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 28-year-old Bridgman man for driving under the influence of alcohol second offense following a traffic stop at 8:32 p.m., Wednesday, at the intersection of James and Filer streets.
Disorderly conduct
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 56-year-old Ludington man for disorderly conduct after responding to an incident at 11:07 p.m., Wednesday, in the 300 block of West Filer Street.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 6:49 p.m., on South Scottville Road south of Hawley Road in Eden Township;
• At 8:37 p.m., on U.S. 10 east of Darr Road in Custer Township;
• At 9:58 p.m., on Lakeshore Drive south of Golfwood in Hamlin Township.