Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 27-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license after a traffic stop at 6:48 p.m., Wednesday, near the intersection of U.S. 10 and Larson Road in Branch Township.
Property damage
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of property damage at 2:38 p.m., Wednesday, in the 1900 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township. The complainant stated several outdoor flood lights were broken. Deputies are investigating.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 4 p.m., Wednesday, on U.S. 10 west of Brye Road in Amber Township.