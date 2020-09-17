Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 59-year-old Twin Lake man on a charge of domestic violence after being called at 9:55 p.m. Wednesday to Ludington State Park in Hamlin Township. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 37-year-old Ludington man on a warrant for failing to appear in court in Manistee County following a traffic stop at 3:03 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Lewis and Fitch streets. The man was also cited for driving on a suspended license and driving without insurance on his motor vehicle.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheirff’s Office responded to a two-car accident without injury at 6:47 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 10 east of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer accidents Tuesday without injury:
• At 5:05 a.m. on Wilson Road east of Darr Road in Custer Township;
• At 7:10 a.m. on Quarterline Road south of Nurnberg Road in Grant Township;
• At 8:55 a.m. on Jebavy Drive north of Mavis Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 8:24 p.m. on Sugar Grove Road east of Stephens Road in Sherman Township.