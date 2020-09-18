Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 41-year-old Muskegon man on a warrant for failing to appear for court following a traffic stop at 8 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 31 at the Muskegon County line in Grant Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Bond violation
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office forwarded paperwork to the courts for a possible bond violation by a 45-year-old Shelby woman after being called to a location at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 6800 block of East Millerton Road in Sheridan Township.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office received a report of retail fraud at 1:34 p.m. Wednesday from Walmart, located in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies allege a Ludington man was under-ringing merchandise at a register.
Disorderly person
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 51-year-old Ludington man for disorderly conduct/public intoxication after being called at 3:57 p.m. Wednedsay to the 300 block of West Filer Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 48-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license first offense following a traffic stop at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 10 near Dennis Road in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 8:16 p.m. Wednesday on Fountain Road west of Dennis Road in Victory Township.