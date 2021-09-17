Phone scam
The Ludington Police Department is investigating a complaint its office received at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, of a telephone scam in which a local resident was defrauded a “significant” amount of money. The scam includes an individual stating they are “Deputy Johnson” from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. “There is no law enforcement agency that will ever request, or demand a payment over the telephone,” Ludington Police Capt. Steve Wietrzykowski said. “There is no legitimate business that will call, email or text asking for payments in lieu of taking civil action against you.” Wietrzykowski told the Daily News that if anyone receives such a call, email or text, to ask for more information such as a call back number of to talk to their supervisor. “These callers will sometimes get verbally abusive and threatening when challenged. These are fraudulent,” he said. “Call the police or sheriff’s office, and they will give you direction on the validity of the communication. If you are the victim of fraud, please report to us.” Persons should never give out personal information over the phone unless they have initiated the call. Persons should also compare the number the caller gives them to the number of the actual agency they are claiming to be from. “Even then, call the actual agency they claim to be from to verify the call,” Wietrzykowski said. “Some phone devices will fool recipients into thinking they are receiving a local call. That’s known as ‘spoofing.’”
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 33-year-old Lansing woman on two warrants after a traffic stop at 12:10 a.m., Thursday, on Columbia Street south of U.S. 10 in the City of Scottville. One warrant issued from Oceana County alleged possession of dangerous drugs. The other warrant issued from Montcalm County alleged failure to appear in court. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Fountain woman on a warrant after a traffic stop at 8:58 p.m., Thursday, in the 6500 block of East Glenn Lane in Sheridan Township. The warrant alleged failure to appear in court in Mason County. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 2:22 p.m., Thursday, on U.S. 10 east of Brye Road in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 6:57 a.m., on Amber north of Conrad Road in Amber Township;
• At 8:50 p.m., on Scottville Road north of Marrison Road in Eden Township;
• At 8:58 p.m., on the U.S. 31 off ramp near U.S. 10 in Amber Township.