Domestic violence
The Ludington Police Department arrested at 37-year-old Ludington man on a charge of domestic violence following a traffic stop at 7:35 p.m. Thursday on Ludington Avenue near Jackson Road. The man was also cited for having an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Probation violation
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 20-year-old Owosso man on a warrant out of Shiawassee County charging him with a probation violation at 8:01 a.m. Thursday in the City of Ludington. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crashes
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two single-vehicle crashes Thursday without injury:
• At 1:15 p.m. in the 5800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 5 p.m on Indian Trail Road north of Forest Road No. 6345 in Eden Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes Thursday without injury:
• At 7 a.m. on Reek Road south of Dewey Road in Sherman Township;
• At 8:59 a.m. on Taylor Road south of Navajo Trail in Branch Township;
• At 8:15 p.m. Benson Road north of Millerton Road in Sheridan Township.