Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with non-life threatening injuries at 4:47 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Chauvez and Stiles roads in Riverton Township. A 42-year-old Custer man received minor injuries when the man’s vehicle was struck broadside by a vehicle that was attempting to turn left and went into his vehicle’s path. The man was transported to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle head-on crash with non-life threatening injuries at 5:37 p.m. Friday on Conrad Road west of Dennis Road in Amber Township. Deputies state a 61-year-old Ludington man was driving one of the vehicles was injured. Also injured was a 59-year-old Augusta woman who was a passenger in the other vehicle. Both were taken to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 41-year-old Scottville woman on a warrant at 8:09 p.m. Friday in the 4100 block of South Darr Road in Eden Township. The warrant from Ludington Police Department alleged five counts of forgery. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 40-year-old Pentwater man on a warrant at 1:25 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 31 near Oceana Drive in Summit Township. The warrant alleged a probation violation. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 21-year-old Manistee man on a warrant in the 5100 block of North William Street in the Village of Fountain. The warrant from the Manistee Police Department alleged failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Manistee County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 19-year-old Fountain man on a warrant at 7 p.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Cleveland Street in the Village of Fountain. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operaing while intoxicated
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old Ludington woman for operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 1:45 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Gordon Road in Branch Township. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant for the arrest of a 51-year-old Ludington woman for retail fraud after responding to an incident at the Ludington Walmart in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies state the woman allegedly under-rang up items on multiple occassions since July 20 totaling more than $750.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 8:27 p.m. Friday on U.S. 10 west of Stephens Road in Custer Township;
• At 9:16 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 10 west of Gordon Road in Amber Township;
• At 1 p.m. Sunday on Jebavy Drive south of Dewey Road in Hamlin Township.