Domestic violence
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 37-year-old Free Soil man on a charge of domestic violence after troopers were called to a residence at 10:11 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West Townline Road. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Counterfeit money
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the passing of a counterfeit $50 bill after it was reported at 3:01 p.m. Monday at the Upper Hamlin Grocery Store in the 2000 block of Nurnberg Road in Grant Township.
Injury accident
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a single-vehicle accident with minor injuries at 12:13 p.m. Monday on Scout Road near Water Road in Hart Township. A 56-year-old Hart man lost control of his moped after he swerved to miss a dog. He was transported to Lakeshore Hospital in Shelby by Life EMS where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a single-vehicle accident with injuries at 4:03 p.m. Monday at Silver Lake Sand Dunes in Golden Township. A 58-year-old Detroit woman was injured. More details and the extent of injuries were not available Tuesday.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without injury at 8:33 p.m. Monday on Conrad Road east of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 7:08 a.m. on Gordon Road south of Hansen Road in Amber Township;
• At 8:52 p.m. on Lakeshore Driver north of Jagger Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 10:23 p.m. on Decker Road west of Larson Road in Branch Township.