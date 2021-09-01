Possession of methamphetamine
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 27-year-old Ludington man for possession of methamphetamine and driving with a suspended license, second offense, following a traffic stop at 2:18 p.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of Lavinia and Fitch streets in the City of Ludington. He also had warrants for his arrest from both Mason and Oceana counties. Two of the three warrants were from Mason County and alleged failure to appear in court. The Oceana County warrant did not specify an allegation. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Resisting, obstructing an officer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 43-year-old Ludington man for resisting and opposing an officer and driving with a suspended license, first offense, following a traffic stop at 11:11 a.m., Tuesday, near the intersection of Limouze Street and Nelson Road in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies state the man allegedly resisted when deputies were attempting to take him into custody. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Found property
The Ludington Police Department received a ring that was found at 12:44 p.m., Tuesday, in Stearns Park Beach along the Lake Michigan shore. Officers state if there is an individual that believes they lost a ring, they can stop into the police department and identify it.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 36-year-old Muskegon man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 4:05 p.m., Tuesday, near the intersection of Madison and Second streets.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without injury at 9:52 p.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of the U.S. 31 off-ramp and U.S. 10.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 7 p.m., on U,.S. 10 east of Darr Road in Custer Township;
• At 10:19 p.m., on Pere Marquette Highway south of Chavez Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 11:30 p.m., on U.S. 10 east of Gordon Road in Amber Township.