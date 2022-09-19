Domestic violence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 20-year-old Ludington woman wafor domestic assault and battery after responding to an incident at 12:49 p.m., Sunday, in the 900 block of North Delia Street. A 27-year-old Ludington man received minor red marks on his face. The woman received a “fat lip” during the incident and was treated at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for an injury to her hand. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while impaired
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 66-year-old Scottville man for operating while impaired following a traffic stop at 11:03 p.m., Friday, in the 100 block of Main Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 42-year-old Ludington woman for operating while impaired first offense following a traffic stop at 8:09 p.m., Friday, on Hansen Road near Quarterline Road in Amber Township. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Disorderly person
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 35-year-old Ludington woman for disorderly conduct after responding to an incident at 2:22 a.m., Sunday, in the 600 block of East Sixth Street. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 42-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 2:15 a.m.. Monday, at the intersection of at the Franklin Street and Ludington Avenue. The warrant alleges failing to appear in court on an impaired driving charge in Lake County. He was transported to the Lake County line and transferred to the custody of a Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
Driving while license suspended
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 21-year-old Muskegon man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 4:47 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 10 near Brye Road in Amber Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 63-year-old Branch man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 1:21 p.m., Friday, on Campbell Road near Sugar Grove Road in Sheridan Township.
Assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office investigated an assault at 3:52 p.m., Friday, in the 3000 block of Fisher Road in Victory Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 4:06 p.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle rear-end crash at the intersecton of U.S. 10 and Brye Road in Amber Township;
• At 8:30 p.m., Saturday, for a single-vehicle crash, on Scottville Road near Conrad Road in Custer Township.
• At 8:47 p.m., Saturday, or a two-vehicle rear-end crash on U.S. 10 near Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 4:58 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 10 near Custer Road in Custer Township;
• At 7:50 p.m., Friday on Masten Road near Kinney Road in Logan Township;
• At 7:27 a.m., Sunday, on U.S. 10 near Stiles Road in Amber Township.
• At 7:04 a.m., Monday, on Pere Marquette Highway near Kistler Road in Summit Township.