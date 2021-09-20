Vehicle crash with injuries
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash where four people were injured at 11:10 a.m., Sunday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Stiles Road in Amber Township. A 75-year-old Norton Shores woman received serious, but non-life-threatening injuries when the vehicle she was a passenger was struck as it was turning from eastbound U.S. 10 to northbound Stiles Road. The vehicle was struck by a westbound vehicle on U.S. 10, driven by a 36-year-old Byron Center man. The man, a 35-year-old Byron Center woman and a 6-year-old Byron Center boy all received non-life threatening injuries. All four were transported by Life EMS to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. A 75-year-old Norton Shores man — who was the driver of the vehicle the Norton Shores woman was in — was not injured.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 12:21 p.m., Sunday, on M-116 north of Piney Ride Road in Hamlin Township. Deputies state a 7-year-old White Cloud boy and a 5-year-old White Cloud girl received minor injuries when the vehicle they were riding in was rear-ended as it was slowing to turn into a parking lot along Lake Michigan. The children were treated at the scene by Life EMS and released.
Pedestrian hit-and-run
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a pedestrian hit-and-run at 4:16 p.m., Saturday, on Hoague Road west of Amber Road in Grant Township. Deputies state a 26-year-old Ludington man received minor injuries when he was struck by a passing vehicle. The man stated he was working on a semi-truck on the roadway, stepped off of the cab’s steps onto the roadway and was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. He man received minor injuries. The incident remains under investigation.
Resisting arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 26-year-old Custer man for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after responding to an incident at 3:15 a.m., Sunday, in the 100 block of West Melendy Street. Officers were asked to respond to a disturbance, and they found a man on the sidewalk yelling and would not quiet when asked by police. Officers state he allegedly yelled over their voice as they attempted to calm him. When he was told he was to be arrested, the man allegedly pulled his arms away and struggled with officers to the ground. A Ludington officer received a minor knee injury during the arrest but did not require medical attention, according to the report. The man had a cut on his hand, but officers allege the cut was sustained before officers arrived. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old Ludington man after being called for an unwanted person on another’s property at 3:27 p.m., Sunday, in the 2200 block of Benson Road in Sheridan Township. He was arrested for three warrants: one issued from Ludington for alleged failure to appear in court, one from Benzie County for alleged failure to appear in court and the last from Manistee County for contempt of court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 31-year-old Ludington man at 2:20 p.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Danaher and Delia streets on a warrant that alleges two counts of absconding probation issued from 51st Circuit Court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 46-year-old Ludington man at 4:17 p.m., Saturday, in the 100 block of Water Street on a warrant that alleges contempt of court from 79th District Court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving while license suspended
The Ludington Police Department cited a 32-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 3:12 p.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Danaher and Rowe streets.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 25-year-old Fountain man for driving with a suspended license, second offense, after responded to a single-vehicle crash without injury at 12:46 a.m., Saturday, on Hansen Road west of U.S. 31 in Amber Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 24-year-old Fountain man for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 1:12 a.m., Sunday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded X vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 5:17 p.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 west of Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 6:02 p.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Walhalla Road in Branch Township;
• At 11:36 a.m., Saturday, for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 near the U.S. 31 off-ramp in Amber Township;
• At 12:07 p.m., Saturday, for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Scottville and Meisenheimer roads in Riverton Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded X car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 10 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 10 east of Tuttle Road in Custer Township;
• At 7 a.m., Saturday, on U.S. 31 north of Johnson Road in Custer Township;
• At 12:15 a.m., Sunday, on Decker Road east of Schoenherr Road in Branch Township;
• At 4 a.m., Sunday, at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Budde Road in Free Soil Township.