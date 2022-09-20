Warrant arrests
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 40-year-old Mears man on a warrant at 10:35 p.m., Monday, in the 4200 block of Polk Road in Hart Township. The report did not indicate the reason for the warrant. The man was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 21-year-old Muskegon man on a warrant at 1 a.m., Tuesday, on the U.S. 31 expressway in Grant Township. The report did not indicate the reason for the warrant. The man was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault at 5:14 p.m., Monday, in the 6000 block of Beech Street in Sheridan Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 2:24 a.m. on Pere Marquette Highway near Schlick Road in Summit Township;
• At 4:26 a.m. on U.S. 31 near Pere Marquette Highway in Summit Township.