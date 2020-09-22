Larceny of vehicle
The Ludington Police Department is investigating a report of a stolen white 2001 Ford F-350 pick-up truck from the 800 block of N. Emily Street. The truck was reported stolen at 11:36 a.m. Sunday. The license plate for the truck is EBY 8736.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department reported that a 37-year-old Grand Rapids man was arrested by law enforcement at 6 p.m. Friday in Newaygo County on a warrant for failing to appear for court from the department. The man was transported to and lodged at the Mason County Jail.
Driving on suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 24-year-old Freeland man at 9:30 p.m. Friday for driving on a suspended license after a stop at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Jackson Road.
Public intoxication, warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 28-year-old Ludington man for public intoxication following an incident at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of N. Washington Avenue. The man also had a warrant for his arrest out of Muskegon County district court.
Car-pedestrian
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a car-pedestrian accident at 8:22 p.m. Friday where a New Era teen was injured on Cleveland Street near Oceana Drive in Grant Township in Oceana County. Troopers report a 41-year-old Shelby man struck a 15-year-old New Era boy with the mirror of the man’s truck as the boy was skateboarding. The man was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, and he was lodged in the Oceana County Jail. The boy received minor injuries, and he was taken to Lakeshore Hospital in Shelby for treatment.
Domestic violence
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is investigating a complaint of domestic violence after being called at 1:36 p.m. Sunday to a residence in the 4000 block of Cleveland Street in the Village of Fountain. Troopers state a 28-year-old Ludington man is suspected and a 26-year-old Fountain woman was not injured in the incident.
Operating while intoxicated
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested two individuals for operating while intoxicated over the weekend, and both were lodged in the Oceana County Jail:
• At 8:01 p.m. Saturday, troopers arrested a 23-year-old Montague man following a traffic stop on 88th Avenue near Meadow Lane in the Village of Rothbury;
• At 1:28 a.m. Sunday, troopers arrested a 37-year-old Montague woman following a traffic stop on 64th Avenue near Winston Road in Grant Township in Oceana County.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of larceny of 30 bags of returnable cans and bottles at 5:13 p.m. Sunday at Pioneer Party Store in the 6100 block of East U.S. 10.
Vehicle crashes
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury over the weekend:
• At 11:54 a.m. Friday on U.S. 10 at Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 5 p.m. Friday on Pere Marquette Highway south of Conrad Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury over the weekend:
• At 2:14 p.m. Friday on Campbell Road north of Federal Forest Road No. 8381 in Meade Township;
• At 2:59 a.m. Saturday on Stiles Road south of Townline Road in Victory Township.