Warrant arrest

The Ludington Police Department arrested a 42-year-old Ludington man at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, in the 100 block of East Foster Street on a warrant. The warrant from Kent County Probate Court alleged not paying outstanding child support. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.

Driving with suspended license

The Ludington Police Department cited a 27-year-old Oceana County man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 2:45 p.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of Robert and Court streets.

Vehicle crash

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three two-vehicle crashes without injury Tuesday:

• At 12:59 p.m. in the 3300 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township;

• At 3:13 p.m., on Pere Marquette Highway south of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township;

• At 3:37 p.m., for a hit-and-run crash on Stiles Road south of Jagger Road in Amber Township.

