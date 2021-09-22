Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 42-year-old Ludington man at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, in the 100 block of East Foster Street on a warrant. The warrant from Kent County Probate Court alleged not paying outstanding child support. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 27-year-old Oceana County man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 2:45 p.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of Robert and Court streets.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three two-vehicle crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 12:59 p.m. in the 3300 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township;
• At 3:13 p.m., on Pere Marquette Highway south of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 3:37 p.m., for a hit-and-run crash on Stiles Road south of Jagger Road in Amber Township.