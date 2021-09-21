Vehicle crash with injury
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with a serious injury at 3:54 p.m., Monday, at the intersection of Gordon and Johnson roads in Amber Township. A 59-year-old Walkerville woman was transported by Life EMS to Mercy Hospital in Muskegon for treatment for serious injuries. A 46-year-old Scottville man, the driver of the second vehicle, was not injured. Deputies state the Walkerville woman allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign heading west on Johnson Road and drove into the path of a southbound truck traveling on Gordon Road.
Fail to pay for service
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint at 1:18 p.m., Monday, in the 4900 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township of three individuals who did not pay a bill of $68.59 at China Buffet.