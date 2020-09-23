Larceny of vehicle mirrors
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of the theft of vehicle mirrors at 4:38 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Lancer Lane in Pere Marquette Township.
Driving without insurance
The Ludington Police Department cited a 40-year-old Ludington woman for driving without insurance following a traffic stop at 6:40 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Foster and Delia Streets.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 6:55 a.m. Monday on Stiles Road north of Johnson Road in Amber Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to five car-deer crashes from Friday through Monday without injury:
• At 9:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Baseline Road and Oceana drive in Shelby Township;
• At 11 a.m. Friday on M-20 near Oceana Drive in Shelby Township;
• At 12:42 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 31 near Miesenheimer Road in Summit Township;
• At 11:50 a.m. Sunday on Chauvez Road near Morton Road in Riverton Township;
• At 2 p.m. Monday on U.S. 31 near Oceana Drive in Weare Township.