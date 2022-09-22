Vehicle crash
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a fatal motorcycle crash at 7:25 p.m., Wednesday, on southbound U.S. 31 freeway near the Oceana Drive overpass in Grant Township in Oceana County. A 43-year-old Brighton man was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe speed to be a factor into the crash. Alcohol and weather are not believed to be factors into the crash. Also responding to the crash were the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office, Grant Township Fire Department, Life EMS and Neil’s Towing. The crash remains under investigation.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 9:56 a.m., Wednesday, near the intersection of U.S. 31 and Mavis Road in Sherman Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 7:01 a.m., on Hawley Road west of Stiles Road in Riverton Township;
• At 8:35 p.m., on Morton Road north of Kinney Road in Riverton Township.